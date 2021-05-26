Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $425.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,441. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $240.98 and a 52-week high of $449.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.50.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

