Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 52,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

