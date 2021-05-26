Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of PPLT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

