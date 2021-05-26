Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The stock has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

