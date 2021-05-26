Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

EXAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. 9,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

