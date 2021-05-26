Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. Cree has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

