Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $12.73 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $584,155.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

