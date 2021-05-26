Credit Suisse Group Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$56.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.85.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.70 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

