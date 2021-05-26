Crawford & Company Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CRD/B)

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
CRD/B traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
