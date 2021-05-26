Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.14. Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.02. 267,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.