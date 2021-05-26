Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.
Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.
