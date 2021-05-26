Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

