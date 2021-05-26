Cqs Us LLC Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

