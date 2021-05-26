Cqs Us LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.30. 90,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,662. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.