Cqs Us LLC Purchases Shares of 121,500 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in STORE Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

