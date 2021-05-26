Cqs Us LLC Purchases 48,531 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cqs Us LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,248. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

