Cqs Us LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cqs Us LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,878. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

