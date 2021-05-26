Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $7.60

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

