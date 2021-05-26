COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Cap of $159.38 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $159.38 million and approximately $46.50 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00370137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00183677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00871284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033712 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

