Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COST opened at $385.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

