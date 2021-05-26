Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KOR. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 271,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,637. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

