Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.92

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 34932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.