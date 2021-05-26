Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post $706.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.85 million and the highest is $732.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $496.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of CTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

