Contrasting Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 1 0 2.13

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 3.05 $4.53 million $1.22 9.26 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.70 -$1.63 billion $0.78 9.10

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 32.78% 16.22% 4.54% Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36%

Summary

City Office REIT beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

