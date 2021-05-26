Contrasting Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) & Its Rivals

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FMTX) is one of 195 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Forma Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94% Forma Therapeutics Competitors -22,905.45% -121.81% -32.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million -$70.41 million -8.75 Forma Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 20.74

Forma Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forma Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics Competitors 1106 4404 9719 185 2.58

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.97%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

