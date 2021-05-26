Contango Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average daily volume of 1,231 call options.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $840.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

