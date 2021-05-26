Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CSTM opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after buying an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.