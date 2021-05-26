Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several research analysts have commented on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.99. 7,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,717. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $957.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

