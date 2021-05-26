Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.32. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

