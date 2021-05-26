Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ED opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

