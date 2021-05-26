Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,243. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

