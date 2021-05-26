Conceal Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $153,264.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.95 or 1.00513936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036980 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.01084185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00517311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00367643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00098292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004319 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,035,750 coins and its circulating supply is 11,258,321 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

