Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $248.05 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $439.15 or 0.01138473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $248.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,212,304 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

