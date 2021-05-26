Comparing XPeng (XPEV) and Its Rivals

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare XPeng to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -18.14 XPeng Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.22

XPeng’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 XPeng Competitors 912 2281 2582 147 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.76%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.45%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng competitors beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

