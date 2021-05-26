Comparing Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

22.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.66 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -54.30 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 17.76 $13.82 million $0.12 70.75

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.