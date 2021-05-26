Comparing Abcam (ABCM) & Its Peers

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is one of 195 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Abcam to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million $15.76 million 95.67 Abcam Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 20.74

Abcam’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -22,905.45% -121.81% -32.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abcam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abcam Competitors 1108 4407 9721 185 2.58

Abcam presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Abcam’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Abcam peers beat Abcam on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

