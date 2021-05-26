Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CFRUY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

