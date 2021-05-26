Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,732. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

