Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.