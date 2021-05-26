Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.