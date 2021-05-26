Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH opened at $420.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.12 and its 200-day moving average is $361.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.