Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $154.65 and a one year high of $264.71.

