Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,405,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 692,860 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of FLV opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.