Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,099 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 955.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 354.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

