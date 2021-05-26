Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

