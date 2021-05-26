Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

