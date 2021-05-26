Commerce Bank Sells 2,365 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

