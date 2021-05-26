Commerce Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,238,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

