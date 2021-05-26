Commerce Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $355.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.72. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

