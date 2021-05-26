Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

