Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

